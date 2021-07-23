








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Choco Mucho escapes Sta. Lucia to preserve unbeaten record
The Flying Titans clawed their way back from a 1-7 deficit in the second set and were dominant most of the game to carve out their second straight win, or just half a game behind the league-leading Creamline Cool Smashers, who are unbeaten in three starts.
PVL

                     

                        

                           
Choco Mucho escapes Sta. Lucia to preserve unbeaten record

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 5:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Games Sunday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

1 p.m. – Creamline vs PLDT Home Fibr

4 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Perlas

7 p.m. – Cignal HD vs Bali Pure



BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Choco Mucho survived a serious second-set challenge by Sta. Lucia Realty to hack out a 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 victory Friday and remain unscathed in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.



The Flying Titans clawed their way back from a 1-7 deficit in the second set and were dominant most of the game to carve out their second straight win, or just half a game behind the league-leading Creamline Cool Smashers, who are unbeaten in three starts.



“We started slow in the second set, buti na lang nag step up right away and nakapag-adjust players dun sa binibigay samin na sistema ng Sta. Lucia,” said Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro.



The win was a marked improvement from Choco Mucho’s 28-26, 10-25, 27-25, 25-11 win over the PLDT Home HD Hitters Wednesday.



“I think this is definitely better than our first game so at least ang trend kahit two games pa lang, umaakyat at hopefully we can sustain it until the end and we could get better,” said Bea de Leon, one of the team leaders who finished with seven points including two blocks.



Crisp-hitting Kat Tolentino paced her squad with 18, 16 of which came on kills, while Deanna Wong kept the team together with her 21 excellent sets while doing her part in defense where she had 13 digs.



And Wong is just happy to be back and playing after being sidelined for two and a half years due to a shin injury and the pandemic.



“Sobrang grateful nakabalik kami after, well sa iba one year, pero for me kasi my last game officially was our last championship naming,” said Wong referring to Ateneo’s title run in the UAAP Season 81.



“I came from injury talaga two and a half years ago, I’m just really grateful that I’m here together with my family as a team,” she added.



The Lady Realtors fell to 1-3 (win-loss).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PVL
                                                      VOLLEYBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pug Eumir Marcial has been tagged by the Associated Press to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nievarez credits coach after entering rowing quarterfinals in Olympic debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nievarez credits coach after entering rowing quarterfinals in Olympic debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cris Nievarez deflected the credit of his fantastic Olympics debut to his coach after he booked an outright quarterfinals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Swimmer Remedy Rule to envision Filipino fans in stands during Olympic debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Swimmer Remedy Rule to envision Filipino fans in stands during Olympic debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Speaking to Paolo del Rosario on an episode of The Game, Rule said she'll use the memory of the SEA Games held in Manila to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino Olympians in Tokyo: When are they competing?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino Olympians in Tokyo: When are they competing?


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Check out the respective schedules of our athletes in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo Olympic dream: Triple backflip is crucial
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo Olympic dream: Triple backflip is crucial


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo has a big game-time decision to make here, something that could make or break...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Triumph of spirit for Nievarez, rowing team after impressive Olympic debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Triumph of spirit for Nievarez, rowing team after impressive Olympic debut


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 17 minutes ago                              


                                                            
For the whole Philippine rowing team, it’s a triumph of the spirit as young bet Cris Nievarez assured himself of at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rower Nievarez books quarterfinals spot in Men's Single Sculls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rower Nievarez books quarterfinals spot in Men's Single Sculls


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
It's a great start for Team Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics after Cris Nievarez booked a slot in the quarterfinals in Men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympian Fact Sheet: Cris Nievarez (Rowing)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympian Fact Sheet: Cris Nievarez (Rowing)


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Rower Cris Nievarez will usher in Team Philippines’ bid in the Tokyo Olympics, competing in Heat 5 of the men’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Top Six eyed by young Olympic rowing debutant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Top Six eyed by young Olympic rowing debutant


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Rower Cris Nievarez sets in motion Team Philippines’ quest in the Tokyo Olympics as he plunges into action in the heats...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rower Nievarez quietly arrives in Tokyo, targets Top 6 finish
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rower Nievarez quietly arrives in Tokyo, targets Top 6 finish


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Rower Cris Nievarez landed in Tokyo last Saturday without much buzz.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic-bound rower Cris Nievarez leads over 700 athletes in getting COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic-bound rower Cris Nievarez leads over 700 athletes in getting COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 56 days ago                              


                                                            
Nievarez, who received his jab at the Manila Prince Hotel in Ermita, thus joined boxer Eumir Marcial and 2016 weightlifting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with