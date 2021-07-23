Choco Mucho escapes Sta. Lucia to preserve unbeaten record

Games Sunday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

1 p.m. – Creamline vs PLDT Home Fibr

4 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Perlas

7 p.m. – Cignal HD vs Bali Pure

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Choco Mucho survived a serious second-set challenge by Sta. Lucia Realty to hack out a 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 victory Friday and remain unscathed in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.

The Flying Titans clawed their way back from a 1-7 deficit in the second set and were dominant most of the game to carve out their second straight win, or just half a game behind the league-leading Creamline Cool Smashers, who are unbeaten in three starts.

“We started slow in the second set, buti na lang nag step up right away and nakapag-adjust players dun sa binibigay samin na sistema ng Sta. Lucia,” said Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro.

The win was a marked improvement from Choco Mucho’s 28-26, 10-25, 27-25, 25-11 win over the PLDT Home HD Hitters Wednesday.

“I think this is definitely better than our first game so at least ang trend kahit two games pa lang, umaakyat at hopefully we can sustain it until the end and we could get better,” said Bea de Leon, one of the team leaders who finished with seven points including two blocks.

Crisp-hitting Kat Tolentino paced her squad with 18, 16 of which came on kills, while Deanna Wong kept the team together with her 21 excellent sets while doing her part in defense where she had 13 digs.

And Wong is just happy to be back and playing after being sidelined for two and a half years due to a shin injury and the pandemic.

“Sobrang grateful nakabalik kami after, well sa iba one year, pero for me kasi my last game officially was our last championship naming,” said Wong referring to Ateneo’s title run in the UAAP Season 81.

“I came from injury talaga two and a half years ago, I’m just really grateful that I’m here together with my family as a team,” she added.

The Lady Realtors fell to 1-3 (win-loss).