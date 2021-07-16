








































































 




   

   









Eala reaches singles quarters, doubles semis in Milan Juniors tourney
Alex Eala
Eala reaches singles quarters, doubles semis in Milan Juniors tourney

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2021 - 9:55am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala continues to prove her worth as the top seed in the Girls Singles and Doubles of the JA Trofeo Bonfiglio in Milan on Thursday.



This after she won both her singles and doubles matches to reach the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.



In singles, Eala faced her first real challenge in the Milan tiff when she had to battle Russia's Ksenia Zaytseva in a match that lasted almost three hours, 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5.



Eala's bid even looked in peril in the third set decider when she fell 0-2 early.



But she was able to win four straight matches to swing momentum to her favor and eventually take the tight win, 7-5.



Afterwards, Eala needed to overcome Zaytseva again in the doubles tournament where she and US partner Madison Sieg faced the Russian and her compatriot Yaroslava Bartashevich.



It was a more lopsided affair, however, as Eala and Sieg ousted the Russian pair in two sets, 6-4, 6-3.



Eala thus continues her play later Friday.



In singles, she faces Belgium's Sofia Costoulas for a spot in the semifinals.



Then in doubles, she and Sieg will battle another Russian pair in Kira Pavlova and Diana Shnaider, who are seeded fifth in the tournament.



Eala looks to book her fourth and third titles in the ITF Junior circuit for singles and doubles, respectively.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

