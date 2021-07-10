Baldwin stresses pros' familiarity with Gilas system as key factor for inclusion in Asia Cup pool

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tab Baldwin has made it no secret that he prioritizes system over individual talent when it comes to forming the national team.

And this time is no different as the FIBA Asia Cup set in Indonesia looms with questions on pro players like those from the PBA and overseas leagues, including Thirdy Ravena and the Gomez de Liano brothers in Japan.

Speaking to former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on his radio show Power & Play, Baldwin said it would depend on how long it would take each player to integrate into the system.

"I don't think we can continue to fool around with this notion, you know, I think that we have to be very honest and we have to be very specific if we're going to do what's right for our program," Baldwin said.

"The amount of time [needed for a pro player to be considered for Gilas] is indeterminate. Because if we're talking about somebody like Thirdy Ravena, he already knows most of the system. If we're talking about Roger Pogoy or CJ Perez who were in the system last year, and spent time in the bubble with us, they know much of the system, they know the defensive principles," he added.

Baldwin said that the aforementioned players would need less time integrating with the system and can gel immediately with the team. He mentioned that such players could enter training camp just a little over a week before competition and it would be fine.

But if a cager less familiar with the system would like to take a spot, they must take more time than others.

"If we're talkig about somebody like Matthew Wright, who I love, and he would love to be in the program form the discussions we've had, he needs to be in longer," said Baldwin.

"It's nothing personal against Matthew, it doesn't have anything to do with where he comes from, if we're talking about Dolph Panopio, same thing. They're going to need to spend more time in there because they have more to learn," he added.

With the PBA penciled in for their season kickoff in just a few days, it remains unclear if any PBA players will be available for Baldwin and Gilas in the first place.

But there are reports that players like Ravena have received call-ups and have taken time away from their respective commitments in hopes of beefing up the national team.

The FIBA Asia Cup is slated to begin in August, with the national team set to begin camp by late July.