Antetokounmpo, Bucks pressed to 'do their job' at home
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks off the court past Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns following game two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Bucks 118-108.
CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Antetokounmpo, Bucks pressed to 'do their job' at home

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2021 - 2:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks are in a 0-2 hole against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.



But hope is not lost as the series will shift to Wisconsin, which will hopefully boost the Bucks' chances  to win and eventually tie the series -- something they did against the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the playoffs.





Going down two games in enemy territory, Antetokounmpo hopes Fiserv Forum will bring better fortune for them — just as the Suns held serve in Arizona.



"It's as simple as that. We've got to go back home and do our job. They (Suns) did their job, we've got to do our job," said Antetokounmpo after their loss in Game Two.



"We've been here before [against the Nets] and we were able to get the job done. Hopefully, we can put ourselves in position and we can believe in one another and we can play together and we can have fun," he added.



Seven of their 12 wins en route to the finals came at Fiserv Forum, including the series-tying wins against the Nets in Game Four and Game Six of their series.



Now, so near the goal of their NBA title since 1971, the Bucks will need to defend their home court once again.



"We got to go back home and protect home," said Antetokounmpo.



Game Three is scheduled to tip off on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) at Fiserv Forum for the first game of the series on their home floor.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

