Pinay teen included in NBA Academy women's hoops virtual program

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be represented in the upcoming eight-week basketball and leadership development program for women hoopers outside the US organized by the NBA Academy.

Camille Nolasco, an alumni of Jr. NBA Philippines, was selected to be a part of the 50 female prospects from 22 countries around the world to participate in the NBA Academy Women's Virtual Program.

The program — which targets high-school age hoopers outside the US — will include on-court curriculum like virtual basketball lessons, instructions, and challenges from WNBA players and NBA Academy staff.

Also included are life skills programming where the participants will participate in weekly sessions centered on leadership development, nutrition, mental health and the like.

The NBA Academy Women's Program has already sent 25 of its alumni to US NCAA Division I schools by amping up their skills and targetting holistic development.

The program is set to run from July to August.

Top performing athletes during the program's run will be considered for future in-person basketball development camps and showcases by the academy.

Nolasco is no stranger to the NBA's youth programs as she was among four Filipinos who participated in the Jr. NBA Global Championship back in 2019.