Talking basketball: Pinay cager overcomes barriers with sports

MANILA, Philippines — There are a lot of things that may hinder us from connecting with people, but perhaps nothing more so than speaking a different language.

But this isn't a problem for Jr. NBA cagebelle Camille Nolasco because she speaks something that is almost universal: basketball.

Nolasco represented the Philippines in the Jr. NBA Asia Pacific Selection Camp in Jakarta last June where she shared the court with fellow ballers from other Asian countries.

"May mga naging friends po kami pero mahirap po silang kausapin kasi hindi po sila masyado nakakaintindi ng English," Nolasco said about her experience in Jakarta.

"Pero pagdating po sa court parang yung basketball po kasi yung nagiging lengwahe namin eh... Dun lang kami nagkakaintindihan, dun kami nagkakaron ng connection," she added.

Apart from representing flag and country in the Asia Pacific Selection Camp, Nolasco also did enough to be picked as the region's point guard come the Jr. NBA Global Championship.

Speaking with basketball as her language, the 14-year-old Nolasco wants to send a clear message: It's not just a boy thing.

"Gusto ko po makainspire ng other kids, especially po sa mga babae, na hindi lang ito panglalaki," Nolasco said.

"Goal ko na ibahin yung mindset ng mga tao [pagdating] sa basketball," she added.