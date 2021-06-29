








































































 




   







   















Roxas adds to Benilde's NCAA speed kicking medal haul

                     

                        

                           
Roxas adds to Benilde's NCAA speed kicking medal haul

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 3:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – College of St. Benilde continued to display strong showing in taekwondo’s online speed kicking competition of the NCAA Season 96 by adding a gold medal courtesy of Matthew Cloyd Roxas last Monday.



Roxas topped the men’s middleweight division by garnering 6.408 points ahead of teammate JV Anthony Villaron and Terrence Ciriaco of Arellano University, who took the silver and bronze with 6.033 and 5.992, respectively.



The effort hiked the Blazers’ medal haul to 4-2-1 (gold-silver-bronze) entering the yesterday’s final day of this event shown on GMA 7’s GTV channel.



The Red Jins are currently second with a 2-2-4 harvest while the Chiefs are third with a 1-2-2.



Last Sunday, Mikko Michael Regala contributed a mint by ruling the welterweight class with a score of 6.700.



Regala foiled the bid of San Beda’s Alfritz Arevalo for a second gold after the latter, who topped the men’s poomsae standard event last week, settled for a silver with a 6.517.



AU’s Christian Dave Tayrus snared the bronze with a 6.483.



San Beda’s Christian Neil Arches reigned supreme in the lightweight class with a 6.700, besting AU’s Noel Boncales (6.600) and CSB’s Piolo Mari Jazmines (6.392).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

