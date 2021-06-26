'I'm not like some who only wants money': Pacquiao takes jab at Mayweather

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao took an apparent jab at boxing rival Floyd Mayweather during an interview about his upcoming fight with Errol Spence Jr. in August.

Asked on why he chose the 31-year-old American as his next foe, despite him being an underdog, Pacquiao seemed to put down the retired undefeated boxer, who recently fought YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition fight.

"Hindi ako katulad ng iba diyan na pera pera lang kahit na hindi boxingero ang kalaban, hinahamon (I am not like others who are only after money, challenging even non-boxers)," Pacquiao said during Saturday's edition of Noli Eala's Power & Play.

"Ako kasi gusto ko kasi yung fight talaga to challenge the best, laging ganon," he added.

Mayweather had made statements on his fight against Paul where he took the bout on the basis of the prize money he would get -- aside from entertaining his fans, of course.

The 44-year-old's exhibition fight with Paul reportedly netted him USD 50 million for his meager 24 minutes of action against the YouTuber.

Unlike Mayweather, the fighting senator said that he only wants to face off with elite athletes.

Pacquiao even revealed those he had chosen from to be his next opponent before his bout with Spence was finalized.

"Actually ang pinagpilian diyan si (Terence) Crawford, Errol Spence, at saka si Mikey Garcia," Pacquiao said.

Going up against a much younger opponent at 31, the 41-year-old Pacquiao will look to bank on his stamina to stun the IBF an WBC welterweight titlist.

"Kailangan lang dito talaga stamina, malakas yung katawan mo, kasi itong fight na ito, you have to expect more action in the ring compared to my last three fights in the past sa career ko," said Pacquiao.

"Maraming action ang magaganap sa taas ng ring so make sure that the stamina is enough, di tayo kapusin sa taas ng ring," he added.

Pacquiao has been in camp since February of this year. Pacquiao vs Spence is penciled in for August 21 (August 22, Manila time) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.