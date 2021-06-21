








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Pinoy champs collide to unify titles
WBC king Nonito Donaire Jr., right, and WBO belt holder JohnRiel Casimero.
Photo by Jhay Otamias

                     

                        

                           
Pinoy champs collide to unify titles

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — History will be made when two reigning Filipino world champions clash to unify the WBC and WBO bantamweight titles at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, Los Angeles County, on Aug. 14 with the winner to battle super WBA/IBF ruler Naoya Inoue in the ultimate 118-pound showdown.



Newly-crowned WBC king Nonito Donaire Jr. and WBO beltholder JohnRiel Casimero will slug it out in the first-ever fight between two Filipino world champions on a Showtime card promoted by Tom Brown under Premier Boxing Champions. Regular WBA titlist Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba was originally Casimero’s opponent but a switch was recently made to bring in Donaire who wrested the WBC crown from Nordine Oubaali on a fourth round stoppage in the same Carson City venue last month.



Donaire, 38, said he would’ve preferred not to fight a fellow Filipino but “I have a goal to accomplish as it’s always in my head to become the undisputed champion.” Taking the WBO strap from Casimero is his first step to arrange a rematch with Inoue. “My only focus is to unify all the championships,” he said. “It was only three weeks ago when I fought Oubaali but I’m back in the gym. I took a week off in Florida then started training again. I’m ready for anyone. I know Casimero’s strong and I respect his power. But I’ve seen guys he’s knocked down get up. When I hit my opponents and they go down, they go to sleep.”



Casimero, 31, landed in Los Angeles with chief of staff Marc Lontayao last week and is living in a house set up by MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons near the Las Vegas strip. Strength and conditioning coach Memo Heredia stays in the house with Casimero and Lontayao. Casimero said he now weighs about 135 pounds but shouldn’t find it difficult to make the bantamweight limit. He’s working out at Jorge Capetillo’s gym.



“Historic ito,” said Casimero. “First time, dalawang Pinoy world champions lalaban sa unification. Hati ang bayan natin pero pagkatapos ng laban, buo tayo uli. Kung sino manalo ay susunod na kalaban ni Inoue para lahat ng bantamweight championships hawak ng isang kampeon at ako na ‘yon.”



Casimero said although Donaire is known as a devastating puncher, he’s not worried. “Si (Zolani) Tete may hawak na record of 11 seconds na pinakamabilis na knockout sa world title fight,” he said. “Pero ‘di niya ako nasaktan, si Donaire pa kaya?” In 2017, Tete disposed of South African Siboniso Gonya with his first punch, a right to the head, in 11 seconds of the first round in a WBO title fight in Belfast. In 2019, Casimero dropped Tete twice enroute to a third round demolition in Birmingham.



Donaire turned pro in 2001 and had already posted a 17-1 record when Casimero made his debut six years later. The Filipino Flash totes a record of 41-6, with 27 KOs and has collected world titles in five divisions. Quadro Alas’ mark is 30-4, with 21 KOs and has won world crowns in three weight classes.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      WBC
                                                      WBO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas to focus on 'areas of improvement' ahead of Olympic qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas to focus on 'areas of improvement' ahead of Olympic qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rather than relishing in the feat achieved by his young wards, Baldwin wants to keep on working toward getting the squad to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'We're not going out on the court to lose': Gilas out to prove Korea win more than luck
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'We're not going out on the court to lose': Gilas out to prove Korea win more than luck


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Baldwin admitted that although Gilas' priority is to develop the program for the long term and not only see the pocket tournament...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipinos' support for Alex Eala 'humbling and surprising', says dad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipinos' support for Alex Eala 'humbling and surprising', says dad


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Eala patriarch even said that even Filipinos in other parts of the world — particularly OFWs — also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire, Casimero set for historic all-Filipino bantamweight unification
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire, Casimero set for historic all-Filipino bantamweight unification


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. is set to clash with countryman John Riel Casimero — who holds the WBO...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dwight Ramos like a 'European player', says Indonesia's Rajko Toroman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dwight Ramos like a 'European player', says Indonesia's Rajko Toroman


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Asked which Gilas cager surprised him the most in the tournament, the former Gilas Pilipinas coach named the Ateneo Blue Eagles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas sweeps Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas sweeps Korea


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
What fluke?

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The changing media
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The pandemic has caused wholesale changes in the way the media go about their business.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Morel, Lee speed kicking victors
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Letran’s Luke Morel and San Beda’s Philip Joshua Lee took the first two gold medals in taekwondo’s online speed kicking competition of the NCAA Season 96 Saturday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Oosthuizen, Hughes and Henley share 54-hole US Open lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oosthuizen, Hughes and Henley share 54-hole US Open lead


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen closed with a stunning 52-foot eagle putt to grab a share of the lead with Canada’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Inoue stops Dasmarinas, retains WBA, IBF crowns
                              


                              

                                 June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Japan’s Naoya Inoue knocked Michael Dasmarinas down three times in three rounds to easily retain his WBA and IBF belts in a bantamweight world title bout on Saturday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with