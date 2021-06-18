Belangel game-winner vs Korea among ESPN's SportsCenter top plays

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ SJ Belangel continues to draw attention following his off-balanced game-winning 3-pointer over South Korea in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Belangel's off-the-glass triple made it to ESPN's popular sports news program SportsCenter in their top plays — a regular segment of the show.

An anchor of the show, Neil Everett, described Belangel's shot to those of NBA star Kevin Durant.

"That was Durant-eqsue," said Everett.

The Gilas cadet's shot is one of the rare times Filipinos get featured in the segment — which usually features top leagues in the US.

Also having been included in the highlight show was Gabe Norwood's dunk over Luis Scola during Gilas' game against Argentina in the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain.