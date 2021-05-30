








































































 




   







   















Azkals absorb blow as Etheridge, eight others out for World Cup qualifiers
Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge
Instagram/Neil Etheridge

                     

                        

                           
Azkals absorb blow as Etheridge, eight others out for World Cup qualifiers

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2021 - 9:57am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals will face a tall task in the coming joint qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup slated in China in June.



This as star goal keeper Neil Etheridge and eight other players were ruled out for the pocket tournament due to various reasons.






Etheridge, who plays for Birmingham City FC, was ruled out after going through surgery while midfielder Patrick Strauss is unavailable due to injury.



Niko de Vera, meanwhile, will not be able to play due to a "family emergency".



Iain Ramsay and Carlie De Murga will also be missing action due to travel restrictions with the latter being unable to get his Chinese visa in time for the fixtures.



German-born Raphael Obermair, for his part, postponed his Azkals debut. The midfielder has been a prospect for the Philippine team for years now.



Rounding up the absentees are Gerrit Holtmann, Lloyd Fagerlie and Jesper Nyholm who have not been able to acquire their Philippine passport just yet — deeming them ineligible for the Azkals.



Late call ups Mike Ott, Justin Baas, Kenshiro Daniels and Quincy Kammeraad are expected to fill in the holes left by Etheridge and co.






Azkals head coach Scott Cooper admitted the challenges presented by losing key cogs was difficult, but he maintains the Filipino booters will be able to come through.



"We will be competitive, there’s no doubt about that. We have very good players here," Cooper said on Noli Eala's Power & Play Saturday.



The players headed for China will be bannered by skipper Stephan Schrock, Jarvey Gayoso, and the debuting Michael Kempter.



The booters are currently training in Doha and will leave for China by Monday, May 31.



The Azkals are set to play Guam, China and Maldives in the China bubble.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

