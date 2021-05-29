'Hungry' Donaire out to turn back clock vs WBC bantamweight champ Oubaali

MANILA, Philippines — A motivated Nonito Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs) vowed to turn in a vintage performance when he challenges WBC bantamweight titlist Nordine Oubaali (17-0, 12 KOs) on Saturday, May 29 (Sunday, May 30 Manila time) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Eager to bounce back from his loss to Naoya Inoue in his last fight back in 2019, Donaire is bringing a rejuvenated version of himself to try to take the belt from the French pug.

Though conceding that his opponent would be a lofty challenge, the 3-year-old firmly believes his sheer will to win will tow him to the top of the 118-pound division.

"It's going to be a great fight. Oubaali is the champion for a reason... [but] the difference in this fight is going to be my hunger," said Donaire in the pre-fight press conference.

"He's younger than me but I have the hunger. We both have an objective and that's what's going to make this a great fight," he added of the 34-year-old Oubaali.

While his fight against Inoue resulted in a decision loss for Donaire, it seemed that it was a good sign of a renewed vigor from the Filipino boxer.

And while it has been more than a year since entering the ring, Donaire feels he has the momentum to keep on going.

"The layoff will not be a factor at all. The time off helped me out," said Donaire.

"Just being out of the ring helped my body recover. And the eagerness and the hunger is there more than ever. It was a blessing for me," he added.