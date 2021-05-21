Alex Eala advances to doubles semis in Spain tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala is through to her first professional doubles semifinals after ruling the quarterfinals in the W25 Platja D'Aro on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Eala and partner Oksana Selekhmeteva eked out a tough three-setter win over Russian pair Vlada Koval and Sofya Lansere, 6-3, 2-6, 12-10.

The match took an hour and 15 minutes before Eala and Selekhmeteva were able to dispose of their opponents, who were the top seed coming into the tournament.

The win came as Eala's bid in the singles category came into an end earlier Thursday.

She couldn't come out with the win against home bet Irene Burillo Escorihuela, 2-6, 4-6.

She thus finished with a Round of 16 appearance in the tournament.

Eala hopes to continue her run in Platja D'Aro when they play in the semifinals against Isabelle Haverlag and Suzan Lamens of Netherlands later today.