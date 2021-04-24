Alex Eala trains with French tennister Caroline Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala continues to rub shoulders with some of the top players in the world at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain.

This as she was able to practice for a few days with French tennister Caroline Garcia as she fine tunes her skills.

Garcia, 27, has seven singles and six doubles titles on the WTA tour. She also won the Grand Slam Doubles title in the 2016 French Open.

Enjoying the training here at Rafa Nadal Academy with Caroline Garcia!! Thanks Caro! Posted by Alex Eala on Thursday, April 22, 2021

The tennister out of Lyon, France has a career-high ranking of World No. 4 in the WTA Singles rankings which she clinched back in 2018.

She is currently ranked No. 51 at the moment.

Eala, who is ranked World No. 662, recently failed to fly out for her scheduled tilt in the W15 Antalya event due to rising cases of COVID-19 in host country Turkey.

The 15-year-old most recently competed in a $60,000 event in Switzerland where she reached the third round.