No overseas play for Parks

Bobby Ray Parks is sticking to his decision of stepping away from the game he loves until things settle down and that means he’s not entertaining offers to play anywhere, at least for the moment. Parks and his PBA team TNT are locked in an impasse on negotiations to renew his contract that expired last Jan. 31. While TNT has offered a “super max” two-year deal, Parks isn’t signing.

“I do have teams interested in me abroad even from the past years but I chose to play in the PBA,” said Parks who was the league’s second overall pick behind CJ Perez in the 2018 draft. “What I want to clear out is that I’m stepping away first from basketball to clear my head from all things happening right now before I even entertain the thought of playing anywhere.” He said he hopes he’s not misinterpreted by TNT management and the fans.

Parks said he has been in contact with TNT coach Chot Reyes to explain his side. “As I told coach Chot, I can’t play basketball if my head and heart aren’t at 100 percent,” he said. Negotiations for an extension went back and forth starting the second week of February and last March 3, TNT gave an offer that Parks admitted was “better” than his previous contract. The PBA stipulates a salary cap of P420,000 a month so that’s not negotiable but teams may sweeten the pot by lining up incentives that could substantially make a difference.

Since TNT submitted an offer within 30 days of the expiration of Parks’ contract, it retained the right of first refusal so that technically, he is now a restricted free agent. Parks may receive an offer to play for another PBA team but TNT has the option to match the terms at least until the next five years. Under PBA rules, a player who has no live contract or UPC (uniform player’s contract) after logging seven years in the league automatically becomes an unrestricted free agent and any team can tender an offer for his services without the mother club owning the right of first refusal. However, the mother club is allowed to offer 20 percent over the existing salary cap at the time of the player’s free agency. This rule applies to players who joined the league starting in 2014.

Since Parks has played two years in the PBA, he has five more to go before becoming an unrestricted free agent. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll be free as a bird in five years. If a player rejects an offer to renew within seven years and opts to join a team overseas assuming FIBA clearance, it’s possible that the PBA may discount the years of playing abroad from the seven-year wait period. So for instance, if Parks chooses to play abroad for two years and he has five more years to go before becoming an unrestricted free agent, the PBA may still recognize the balance and not count the two years of playing overseas against the five-year wait period, depending on what the Board decides. There is also the hurdle of gaining FIBA clearance to transfer to another league overseas.

Parks said he has talked to his “council” on what to do. For the time being, basketball isn’t on his mind. He has personal issues to address. But once the itch to play is back, Parks will surely prioritize the PBA. He’s 28 and at the prime of his basketball life. As a pro athlete, Parks must understand the realities of the business. Stepping away from the game is a big sacrifice but Parks said it’s for his peace of mind and mental health. Let’s hope he gets his life in order sooner than later. Parks belongs on the court, not out of it.