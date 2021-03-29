ESPORT
Filipino driver tapped by British Formula 4 team
Eduardo Coseteng
Photo from Argenti Motorsport's Instagram (@argenti_motorsport)

Filipino driver tapped by British Formula 4 team

(Philstar.com) - March 29, 2021 - 7:57pm

MANILA, Philippines – A second-generation Filipino race car driver will be part of Argenti Motorsport’s three-man team for the 2021 F4 British Championship.

A report by fiaformula4.com identified Eduardo Coseteng as the first-ever driver from the Philippines to participate in the UK’s premier single-seater series.

Already a seasoned karter at a young age, the 17-year-old Eduardo is the son of renowned racer Jody Coseteng. He has ruled the AKOC’s Formula 125 and Senior X30 classes, and was a front-runner in British, European and World competition.

Coseteng also won the Macau International Kart Grand Prix in 2019.

The young driver is elated to embark on the next chapter of his racing career.

“After some great years in karting, I’m excited to be making the move into single-seater racing for the first time this season. British F4 is a brilliant series and I’m looking forward to joining the grid,” Coseteng told fiaformula4.com.

The Filipino reportedly thus joins fellow championship newcomer Marcos Flack of Australia and second-year contender Matias Zagazeta of Peru to complete Argenti Motorsport’s roster.

“I’m pleased to be racing with Argenti Motorsport. They’ve been fantastic with me during our initial tests together, and we’re making some good progress. I can’t wait to get the season started in May. Lakas ng Pinoy!” he added.

The 2021 F4 British Championship is slated from May 8-9 at Thruxton in Hampshire.

