Jazz steamroll Nets; Porzingis powers Mavs vs Wolves
Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 24, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
JEFF SWINGER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jazz steamroll Nets; Porzingis powers Mavs vs Wolves

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2021 - 1:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — League-best Utah Jazz dominated the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets in an West-East showdown, 118-88, on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The Jazz, led by Donovan Mitchell, asserted their place as the NBA's current top team against a Nets team that was playing without their troika of stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Even recent acquisition Blake Griffin was not available to play for the Nets, who only had 10 players in their roster for the night.

Utah took advantage of Brooklyn's manpower problems accordingly, which resulted in an easy wire-to-wire victory for the Jazz where they led by as much as 38 points.

Mitchell top-scored for the Jazz with 28 points while Jordan Clarkson had an off game from the bench with only three points in 20 minutes and 47 seconds of action.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley both had 18 points each to aid in the victory.

Alize Johnson, for his part, paced the Nets with 23 points.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 128-108.

Seven different Dallas players finished in double figures to propel the team to the win over Western Conference cellar-dwellers Minnesota.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavs with 29 points.

In the other games, the Sacramento Kings edged out the Atlanta Hawks, 110-108.

The Los Angeles Clipppers, for their part, blew out the San Antonio Spurs, 134-101.

The Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers also tallied wins over their respective opponents.

