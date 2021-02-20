Clippers snap Jazz's win streak; Raptors win third straight

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Clippers have broken the Utah Jazz's win streak following a gritty 116-112 at the Staples Center on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Looking to avoid getting swept by the Jazz in their season matchups, the Clippers — who were now full force with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — handed the Jazz only their second defeat in the last 22 games.

But Los Angeles needed to dig deep to put the Jazz away for good, as comeback efforts led by Donovan Mitchell kept Utah within striking distance until the final buzzer.

The Clippers held a 13-point lead with 2:28 ticks left in the game after Patrick Beverley hit a 3-pointer.

It looked to be all over before Utah came storming back. The Jazz went all the way back until they were within two, 110-112 with 13 ticks left.

But time would just simply run out for the Jazz as they saw their nine-game win streak snapped.

Leonard paced the Clippers with 29 points in while Lou Williams had 19 off of the bench.

Mitchell led the Jazz with 35 points.

For their part, the Toronto Raptors topped the Minnesota Timberwolves in a low-scoring affair, 86-81.

Toronto ended the game on a 11-0 run to come away with the win behind Norman Powell's season-high 31 points.

It is the third straight win for the Raptors and they now reach the .500 mark with a 15-15 slate.