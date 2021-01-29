ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Filipino SEAG bets need to train soon â€“ Fernandez
Ramon Fernandez

Filipino SEAG bets need to train soon – Fernandez

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2021 - 3:46pm

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s chef de mission to the 31st Southeast Asian Games wants the national athletes to train the soonest possible for them to have a chance of at least a top three finish in the biennial event.

“After our Olympic athletes, our next target is to have our SEAG athletes train soon,” said Philippine Sports Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, who has flown to Manila from Cebu last Tuesday to start work for the Hanoi Games. "How soon it is, we still don't know because it will still be up to government when will they allow non-Olympic athletes to train."

The four-time PBA MVP said the focus for now is the ongoing training of the Olympic hopefuls from boxing, taekwondo and karatedo at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

After that and if government gives it a go, it will be the turn of national athletes seeing action in the SEAG.

Fernandez said the initial goal is try to match the overall title the country won when it hosted the SEAG two years ago. If it couldn't, ending up in the top three will be good enough.

Interestingly, a PSC man in the person of chairman William Ramirez was CDM when it achieved the 2019 feat.

“We already know the formula but we also hope we’ll be given the same support,” said Fernandez.

RAMON FERNANDEZ SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Construction begins for Kai Sotto's basketball academy
Construction begins for Kai Sotto's basketball academy
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The 18-year-old first announced the project in December, which he embarked on through a partnership with the Spooky Noook...
Sports
fbfb
Pistons shock Lakers; Rockets storm back vs Trailblazers
Pistons shock Lakers; Rockets storm back vs Trailblazers
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Pistons led the defending champions by as much as 18 points in the game, following a huge second half that saw the former...
Sports
fbfb
Eala seeks 2nd straight pro semifinals berth in Manacor tourney
Eala seeks 2nd straight pro semifinals berth in Manacor tourney
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Eala, who is only five days removed from her maiden pro title in the first leg of the same tournament, made easy work of local...
Sports
fbfb
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
Pacquiao a -140 favorite over Ryan Garcia
By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Manny Pacquiao opened as a slight favorite against young gun Ryan Garcia a few days after talks proliferated about a proposed...
Sports
fbfb
Heavyweight champ Brandon Vera teases MMA comeback
Heavyweight champ Brandon Vera teases MMA comeback
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Vera has been the holder of the ONE heavyweight strap since 2015 when the promotion staged its inaugural ONE Heavyweight world...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Paulino Alcantara likely to be first footballer on Philippine Sports Hall of Fame
Paulino Alcantara likely to be first footballer on Philippine Sports Hall of Fame
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Filipino-Spanish Paulino Alcantara is emerging as the first from football to become a member of the Philippine Sports Hall...
Sports
fbfb
Shorthanded Clippers add to Heat&rsquo;s woes; Suns whip Warriors sans Booker
Shorthanded Clippers add to Heat’s woes; Suns whip Warriors sans Booker
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Though the Heat tried to make another run for the game in the fourth quarter, the deficit proved too big with the Clippers...
Sports
fbfb
San Miguel set to acquire CJ Perez in blockbuster trade with Terrafirma
San Miguel set to acquire CJ Perez in blockbuster trade with Terrafirma
By Nelson Beltran | 4 hours ago
From his Gilas stint, CJ Perez is no longer heading back to Terrafirma but is joining his new team San Miguel Beer.
Sports
fbfb
Injury scare as Djokovic plays through pain in Adelaide
Injury scare as Djokovic plays through pain in Adelaide
4 hours ago
World number one Novak Djokovic played only one of two scheduled sets in his opening game of the season Friday as he grapples...
Sports
fbfb
Negros takes first Battle of Guimaras Strait in PCAP tiff
Negros takes first Battle of Guimaras Strait in PCAP tiff
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Kings for at least the day and for over two weeks now are the Negros Kingsmen, who defeated their strait rivals Iloilo Kisela...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with