Zamboanga tells Chinese foe after challenge: 'We will meet sooner or later'
Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2021 - 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship's top ranked women's atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga has responded to a call out from Chinese fighter Meng Bo.

Zamboanga, currently undefeated in three bouts with the Singapore promotion, answered Meng's statements of wanting to fight the 24-year-old contender.

"I'm always open to facing anyone they put me in the Circle with. Meng Bo is the #2-ranked atomweight, so we will meet sooner or later," Zamboanga said.

Meng was fresh off a win against Samara Santos at ONE: Unbreakable last Friday where she took the win via unanimous decision.

The Chinese fighter had some confident words for the Filipina contender, claiming that she would easily win over Zamboanga.

READ: 'I would beat her up': Chinese foe calls out Denice Zamboanga in ONE Championship

"I would beat her up and take her spot as the #1 ranked atomweight," said Meng.

In response, Zamboanga couldn't help but take a swipe at Meng's skills herself, especially when it came to the latter's inability to finish the fight against Santos and had to rely on the judges scorecards.

"I was actually expecting her to finish her unranked opponent, but it didn't happen. I enjoyed watching it," Zamboanga quipped.

It remains to be seen whether or not the two fighters will face each other in the near future.

But with the promotion's plans of a Grand Prix in the women's atomweight division, Zamboanga and Meng will both have a full plate of division contenders to deal with.

