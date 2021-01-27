ESPORT
'I would beat her up': Chinese foe calls out Denice Zamboanga in ONE Championship
Denice Zamboanga (L) and Meng Bo
ONE Championship

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina Denice Zamboanga has a target on her back as the top contender in the atomweight division of ONE Championship.

The latest fighter to issue a challenge is 24-year-old Meng Bo, who just recently scored a unanimous decision victory over Samara Santos in ONE: Unbreakable.

Speaking with utmost confidence, the Chinese fighter had some words for the Quezon City-born Zamboanga.

"Denice was lucky that fight got cancelled," Meng said of their supposed clash last year but was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"If we were in the ring together, without a shadow of doubt, I would beat her up and take her spot as the #1 ranked atomweight in the division," she continued.

Both fighters are currently undefeated in ONE Championship, with Zamboanga winning her three fights with the Singapore promotion since joining in 2019.

Her win over former atomweight championship contender Mei Yamaguchi back in February 2020 established her as one of the top dogs in the stacked division.

Meanwhile, Meng has won two fights with ONE Championship.

Meng believes a win over the Filipina fighter will be the key to facing the reigning women's atomweight titlist in Angela Lee.

"Once I get Denice in the Circle and beat her, I will be ranked #1 in my division and I'll be next in line to fight the champion," Meng said.

Lee is currently out of action with her pregnancy. She is expected to defend her title to whoever wins the promotion's planned women's atomweight grand prix later this year.

