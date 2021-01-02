Didal nominated in Asia Skateboarding Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympic hopeful Margielyn Didal had a perfect ending to her 2020 after being nominated to the Asia Skateboarding Awards.

Didal, a gold medalist in both the Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games, was named to the shortlist for the Asia Skater of the Year award which will be the highlight of the regional awards show.

The 21-year-old stands a chance to pocket USD 1,500 (around P72,000) if she bags the award.

Didal most recently won a silver medal in an online meet in Madrid last November.

The skateboarder also hopes to book a slot in the delayed Tokyo Summer Games set July this year where skateboarding will make its Olympic debut.

Other awards to be given away in the 2020 Asia Skateboarding Awards include Asia Skater of the Year for the men's category, an Asia Rookie of the Year award and a Trick of the Year plum.

Also included are accolades from various sponsors like Independent with the "Vertical Ripper" award, the "Hidden Gem" by SantaCruz, the "Creative Sole" by Krux, the "Fastest feet in the East" by Bronson and the "Style for Miles" award by Mob.