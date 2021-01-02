NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Didal nominated in Asia Skateboarding Awards
Margielyn Didal
Ernie Peñaredondo
Didal nominated in Asia Skateboarding Awards
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2021 - 9:47am

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympic hopeful Margielyn Didal had a perfect ending to her 2020 after being nominated to the Asia Skateboarding Awards.

Didal, a gold medalist in both the Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games, was named to the shortlist for the Asia Skater of the Year award which will be the highlight of the regional awards show.

The 21-year-old stands a chance to pocket USD 1,500 (around P72,000) if she bags the award.

Didal most recently won a silver medal in an online meet in Madrid last November.

The skateboarder also hopes to book a slot in the delayed Tokyo Summer Games set July this year where skateboarding will make its Olympic debut.

Other awards to be given away in the 2020 Asia Skateboarding Awards include Asia Skater of the Year for the men's category, an Asia Rookie of the Year award and a Trick of the Year plum.

Also included are accolades from various sponsors like Independent with the "Vertical Ripper" award, the "Hidden Gem" by SantaCruz, the "Creative Sole" by Krux, the "Fastest feet in the East" by Bronson and the "Style for Miles" award by Mob.

MARGIELYN DIDAL SKATEBOARDING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pro boxing review: Five Pinoys reign as world champs
By Joaquin Henson | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines fell one man shy of duplicating the record for most Filipino world boxing champions in the same year, but under pandemic conditions, it was still a remarkable feat as super WBA welterweight champion...
Sports
fbfb
PVL eyeing April 10 pro league launch
By Dante Navarro | 21 hours ago
Philippine volleyball is set to reach new heights in three months time as the organizing Sports Vision Management Group. Inc....
Sports
fbfb
56
By Bill Velasco | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
This is my annual reflection before my birthday.
Sports
fbfb
Expanded cast expected in next PFL tourney
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The Philippines Football League is looking to sustain the gains from its successful bubble tournament last year as it gears...
Sports
fbfb
Hammon makes history by becoming first woman to coach NBA team
1 day ago
Former WNBA player Becky Hammon has become the first woman to coach a team in an NBA contest, describing the experience as...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Olympics, SEA Games headline busy 2021 for Philippine sports
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Eager to make up for lost time, a stacked calendar is expected to make Philippine athletes busy following forced hiatus due...
Sports
fbfb
PSL ready for 2021 grand return
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Superliga eyes a grand return in 2021 after a quiet, forgettable year amid the pandemic.
Sports
fbfb
PVL eyes April 10 pro launch
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Philippine volleyball is set to reach new heights in three months time as the organizing Sports Vision Management Group Inc....
Sports
fbfb
Disney bubble over Clark for Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Kai Sotto will go through a bubble experiencce as the G League Ignite team makes its debut in the G League that adopts the...
Sports
fbfb
John Wall makes Rockets debut in win over Kings
21 hours ago
James Harden scored a game-high 33 points and John Wall finished with a double-double in his first game since 2018 as the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with