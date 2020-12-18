NCAA, GMA officially ink partnership

MANILA, Philippines — Starting in Season 96 tentatively slated in the second quarter of next year, television giant GMA Network will broadcast NCAA games of not just basketball, but other sports as well.

GMA and NCAA have officially sealed their partnership in a virtual memorandum of agreement signing Thursday that will officially make the former the latter's broadcast partner until 2025.

It also meant GMA will be the coveror of the league during its historic centennial anniversary celebration in 2024.

“This team-up with the country’s first athletic league is very much meaningful for us in GMA,” said GMA Netwrok Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Felipe Gozon.

“We are looking forward to show everyone the world-class talent of our young Filipino student athletes and rest assured that we will only give what is best for them as GMA Network wholeheartedly welcomes the NCAA into our home.”

Among those who attended the moa signing were GMA President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto Duavit Jr., NCAA president Fr. Clarence Victor Marquez, OP, and NCAA Management Committee chairman Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, of Season 96 host Letran.

The NCAA will be shown on GMA News TV, GMA Pinoy TV and via online streaming on www.GMANetwork.com with the men’s basketball finals to be aired on the Kapuso Network’s main channel, GMA-7.

“We believe that with GMA as our partner, NCAA will be the country’s No. 1 collegiate league,” said Calvo.