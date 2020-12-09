Philippine esports squads vie for crown in AOC Masters Valorant tiff

MANILA, Philippines – After weeks of qualifying rounds and group stages, two Philippine squads are headed to the final stage of the AOC Masters Valorant Tournament.

TMT Esports and Bren Esports will face off with fellow top eight teams from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand in the regional tournament, with the Philippines the only squad with two representatives left in the tourney.

Valorant, a 5v5 shooter game developed by Riot Games, was officially released during the height of the COVID19 global pandemic but quickly established a fan base, especially for followers of the First Person Shooter (FPS) gaming scene.

Earlier this year, Riot Games announced its partnership with Mineski Global for the country's own Valorant esports tournaments that will start in 2021.

The Grand Finals will be from December 11 to 13, 2020, and will streamed live via the Official AOC Philippines page.

TMT Esports will take on Thailand's Overtime Esports while BREN Esports be clash with Taiwan's AHQ Esport Club.