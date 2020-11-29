NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Margielyn Didal snatches silver in online Madrid meet
Margielyn Didal during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 29, 2020 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal snagged a silver medal in the Madrid Urban Sports tournament, Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Competing from Cebu City, World No. 14 Didal bested World No. 8 Gabriela Mazetto to reach the final round where she faced off with Nanaka Fukisawa of Japan.

It was a rail trick from the Japanese skater that helped her edge Didal for the gold medal.

Fukisawa, who is ranked No. 43 in the world, scored upsets over World No. 5 Candy Jacobs and World No. 2 Rayssa Leal before beating the 21-year-old Cebuano for the top spot.

Meanwhile, the skater out of Cebu defeated Marina Gabriela in the opening round.

Didal notched two gold medals in the last Southeast Asian Games held in Manila and is looking to punch a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics next year.

