Marcial consults on MVP award

MANILA, Philippines — PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday he’s been doing the rounds in consulting players and coaches to arrive at a consensus on how to treat the MVP issue in this one-conference season before bringing it up for resolution at the Board of Governors meeting on Dec. 3.

Traditionally, the PBA recognizes a Best Player of the Conference (BPC) and an MVP for the entire season. Voting for BPC has a cut-off for statistical points at the end of the semifinals while the MVP is for the entire season, including the finals of every conference. But this year is unique because the season is made up of only the Philippine Cup instead of the usual three conferences. Aside from the MVP, other season awards are Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sportsmanship Award, All-Defensive Team and Mythical First and Second Teams.

At the moment, the only sure citation is the Finals MVP. Marcial said he’s received different views on the awards in question. “One conference lang kasi tayo so some coaches think hindi sapat to award an MVP or Rookie of the Year,” he said. “Kung ako lang, sana lahat ng awards mabigyan to recognize ang sakripisyo, hirap at efforts ng players. Magkakaroon pa ba ng BPC? O baka, yung BPC is the MVP? May nag-suggest na instead of Rookie of the Year, why not Promising Rookie award tapos next season, yung Rookie of the Year will include rookies in the bubble. Another suggestion is maglagay ng asterisk sa MVP kasi one conference only. This will be discussed by the Board.”

Since the Finals begin on Nov. 29 and the meeting is set on Dec. 3, Marcial said it will be too late to discuss whether or not to open the Clark bubble to families of the remaining players. In the NBA, the Orlando bubble was opened to families on a restricted basis starting the second round of the playoffs. It was the PBA’s position not to allow families from the onset because of IATF restrictions. With four teams left in contention, the PBA is down from a population of 350 to 150 at the Quest Hotel. “Malungkot na masaya noong nagsialisan mga eliminated teams,” said Marcial. “Yung mga empleyado ng hotel malungkot kasi biglang kumonti ang tao. Mga players malungkot kasi eliminated na sila at medyo nasanay na sa bubble pero masaya kasi back to their families.”