NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Marcial consults on MVP award
Willie Marcial
STAR/File
Marcial consults on MVP award
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - November 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday he’s been doing the rounds in consulting players and coaches to arrive at a consensus on how to treat the MVP issue in this one-conference season before bringing it up for resolution at the Board of Governors meeting on Dec. 3.

Traditionally, the PBA recognizes a Best Player of the Conference (BPC) and an MVP for the entire season. Voting for BPC has a cut-off for statistical points at the end of the semifinals while the MVP is for the entire season, including the finals of every conference. But this year is unique because the season is made up of only the Philippine Cup instead of the usual three conferences. Aside from the MVP, other season awards are Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sportsmanship Award, All-Defensive Team and Mythical First and Second Teams.

At the moment, the only sure citation is the Finals MVP. Marcial said he’s received different views on the awards in question. “One conference lang kasi tayo so some coaches think hindi sapat to award an MVP or Rookie of the Year,” he said. “Kung ako lang, sana lahat ng awards mabigyan to recognize ang sakripisyo, hirap at efforts ng players. Magkakaroon pa ba ng BPC? O baka, yung BPC is the MVP? May nag-suggest na instead of Rookie of the Year, why not Promising Rookie award tapos next season, yung Rookie of the Year will include rookies in the bubble. Another suggestion is maglagay ng asterisk sa MVP kasi one conference only. This will be discussed by the Board.”

Since the Finals begin on Nov. 29 and the meeting is set on Dec. 3, Marcial said it will be too late to discuss whether or not to open the Clark bubble to families of the remaining players. In the NBA, the Orlando bubble was opened to families on a restricted basis starting the second round of the playoffs. It was the PBA’s position not to allow families from the onset because of IATF restrictions. With four teams left in contention, the PBA is down from a population of 350 to 150 at the Quest Hotel. “Malungkot na masaya noong nagsialisan mga eliminated teams,” said Marcial. “Yung mga empleyado ng hotel malungkot kasi biglang kumonti ang tao. Mga players malungkot kasi eliminated na sila at medyo nasanay na sa bubble pero masaya kasi back to their families.”

MVP WILLIE MARCIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Reports: Celtics' Tatum, Jazz' Mitchell land rich extensions
12 hours ago
Boston's Jayson Tatum and Utah's Donovan Mitchell landed lucrative extensions to their NBA rookie deals on the second day...
Sports
fbfb
Is the 'Big Three' era in tennis drawing to a close?
12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been absent from the title match at the ATP Finals for the past two years,...
Sports
fbfb
Kingad, Torres seek to impress in 'ONE: Big Bang' Singapore card
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The Philippines’ Danny Kingad and Jomary Torres try to make their own mark as they fight in the ONE: Big Bang slated...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas to face Thais twice in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers November window; Korea withdraws
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Their clash against the regional rivals set on November 27 and 30 will be the only two games for the Nationals in the wi...
Sports
fbfb
Phoenix rising
1 day ago
Matthew Wright demanded his usual minutes despite a bum ankle and Phoenix coach Topex Robinson obliged.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Backs against the wall
By Olmin Leyba | November 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Defiant TNT Tropang Giga and Meralco Bolts are bent on thwarting the prospective Phoenix Super LPG-Barangay Ginebra title showdown and squeezing themselves back in the mix in the PBA Philippine Cup derby.
Sports
fbfb
Boxing back in business
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Saturday, JC Manangquil of Sanman Promotions staged a boxing event with five fights in General Santos City in a bold and heartful effort to keep the sport alive in this pandemic.
Sports
fbfb
Lopez, Bernardo lead Philippine chessers in routing US foes
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Henry Lopez and Darry Bernardo posted their second straight victory to power Philippines 1 to a 4-0 bashing of the US to bounce...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine pro chess body bares plans for maiden tourney
By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
The Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) is launching the first professional chess tournament in the world...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca Pagdanganan ties for 34th with eagle-spiked 69
By Dante Navarro | 12 hours ago
Rookie Bianca Pagdanganan closed out with a 69 she laced with a late eagle but could only turn in a joint 34th place finish...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with