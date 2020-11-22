Volleyball community lends assist to typhoon relief efforts

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine volleyball may still be months away from its return amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but volleyball players across the country are continuing to bring joy to their compatriots.

This time with relief efforts extended to those who were affected by typhoon Ulysses earlier this month.

Spearheaded by organization Volleyball Community Gives Back, numerous players from across teams and leagues joined forces to give a helping hand to the victims of the calamity.

Donations have been delivered to Marikina! More to come. Thank you to all who gave???????? pic.twitter.com/GxgtRwXDpD — Volleyball Community Gives Back (@VCGBph) November 18, 2020

This is all thanks to you, Volleyball Community???????? Special shoutout to all the players and volunteers who came to the FFVC to help repack...OUR MVPs!!!!#TyphoonUlysses#VolleyballCommunityGivesBack pic.twitter.com/tvkLMhk0pe — Volleyball Community Gives Back (@VCGBph) November 19, 2020

Among those who participated in the relief efforts centered in the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan were volleyball stars Alyssa Valdez, Nicole Tiamzon and Bea de Leon.

Donations collated by the players and the organizations have already been sent to areas like Marikina, Albay, Catanduanes, Tuguegarao and Rizal.