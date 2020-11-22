NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Volleyball community lends assist to typhoon relief efforts
Volleyball players like Jem Ferrer, Bea de Leon and Alyssa Valdez were among those who helped in repackaging and collecting donations for relief efforts
Twitter/Volleyball Community Gives Back
Volleyball community lends assist to typhoon relief efforts
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 22, 2020 - 11:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine volleyball may still be months away from its return amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but volleyball players across the country are continuing to bring joy to their compatriots.

This time with relief efforts extended to those who were affected by typhoon Ulysses earlier this month.

Spearheaded by organization Volleyball Community Gives Back, numerous players from across teams and leagues joined forces to give a helping hand to the victims of the calamity.

Among those who participated in the relief efforts centered in the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan were volleyball stars Alyssa Valdez, Nicole Tiamzon and Bea de Leon.

Donations collated by the players and the organizations have already been sent to areas like Marikina, Albay, Catanduanes, Tuguegarao and Rizal.

