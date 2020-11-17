NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Delos Santos scoops up 22nd online karate gold
James Delos Santos
Facebook/James De Los Santos
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 1:34pm

MANILA, Philippines – Twenty-two gold medals and counting.

Filipino World No 1 online karateka James delos Santos added another feather in his cap by reigning supreme in the Athlete’s e-Tournament Series 2 on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old delos Santos won over Switzerland’s Matias Moreno Domont, 25.4-24.6, to claim his 22nd mint while strengthening his iron grip of the World No. 1 rankings that he has held since last month.

“We’ll do our best to continue to widen the gap,” said delos Santos.

The feat came a day after the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist came through with a two-gold haul in the Okinawa e-Tournament World Series and Nox Dojo Markham City Open.

Going into the finals, delos Santos hurdled Alfredo Bustamante of the United States, 25.5-24.6.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
