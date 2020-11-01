NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Tighter sched for PBA after postponement
Willie Marcial
PBA images
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 1, 2020 - 11:39am

MANILA, Philippines — Time is of the essence for the Philippine Basketball League to wrap up its eliminations in its bubble in Clark City, Pampanga.

Scheduled to resume hostilities by November 3 after a short hiatus to improve safety protocols amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Asia's first-ever professional basketball league is bracing for a busy schedule.

Tipped to end its elimination round by November 11, the PBA will have a tall task of playing a total of 30 games in a span of nine days.

In the official schedule released by the PBA on Sunday, the initial plan of hosting double-headers every day has turned into triple and quadruple headers to meet the November 11 deadline.

Some teams will also inevitably play back-to-back games, which was initially avoided in the schedule to help players recuperate.

Two games were suspended prior to the league's postponement of all games last October 30, with a player from the Blackwater Elite initially testing positive for the virus but later turned out negative.

Teams have reportedly gone back to practice at the Angeles University Foundation gym today in preparation for Tuesday's restart date.

The PBA's schedule will loosen up once again once the postseason is in place with plans to return to their usual schedule of Wednesday, Friday and Sunday game days.

