PBA to resume games on Nov. 3

MANILA, Philippines — After a slight delay, the PBA is back.

The Asia’s oldest professional league will resume 2020 Philippine Cup restart action starting Tuesday, November 3, as per Commissioner Willie Marcial.

Related Stories PBA suspends season upon IATF recommendation

Teams can also get back to practice starting Sunday.

The PBA took a pause on Friday as per advisory of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Added protocols and guidelines will now be imposed to ensure the safety and integrity of the bubble until December.