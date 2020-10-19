NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Pagdanganan earns berth in LPGA Drive On
Bianca Pagdanganan
STAR/File
Pagdanganan earns berth in LPGA Drive On
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 3:23pm

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan gets a crack at the inaugural LPGA Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee, eager to get going and spring a surprise against a slew of LPGA Tour stalwarts after confirming her stint in the $1.3 million event firing off Thursday in Greensboro, Georgia.

The power-hitting Pagdanganan, who turned in a joint ninth place finish in her first major in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Pennysylvania two weeks ago, was unsure of her appearance in this week’s event after being listed as third alternate during the PGA week.

But the latest Drive On roster had the ICTSI-backed ace listed as last in the 108-player cast that features Hall of Famer Juli Inkster of the US, and LPGA stalwarts Lexi Thompson, Daniella Kang and Lizette Salas of the US, Aussies Hannah Green and Minjee Lee, Thai Ariya Jutanugarn, Carlota Ciganda of Spain, Chinese Yu Liu, Americans Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda and Brittany Lincicome and Celine Boutier of France.

Others in the fold are German Caroline Masson, Jennifer Kupcho of the US, Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, Korean Jenny Shin, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko. Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa, Canadian Alena Sharp, recent British Women’s Open winner Sophia Popov of Germany, and Major winners Angela Stanford and Brittany Lang of the US and Swede Pernilla Lindberg.

Pagdanganan hopes to flaunt her power at the long 6852-yard layout with the 22-year-old rookie also thrilled to display her improved short game, including putting, that helped anchor her impressive finish the last time out.

“I definitely can still work on my iron game,” said Pagdanganan, who has maintained her top ranking in the driving derby with a 286-yard norm, four years better than Maria Fassi of Mexico and another yard longer than Anna Van Dam of the Netherlands.
She is also No. 12 in putting average with 29.47 norm, No. 16 in the number of eagles made with three, No. 30 in scoring average with 71.18, and No. 31st in the rounds in the 60s with five.

Pagdanganan has made the cut in her first five LPGA events with her major finish outshining her performances in the first four regular tournaments. She tied for 28th in her maiden tournament — the LPGA Drive On Championship — and ended up joint 59th in the Marathon Classic, both in Ohio. She limped to a share of 71st in the Walmart NW Arkansas and tied for 64th in the Portland Classic.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Casimero to put ‘turtle’ to sleep
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero, holed up in a hotel undergoing a 14-day quarantine in Ormoc, said yesterday he...
Sports
fbfb
Inside the PBA Bubble: Meralco’s father-and-son tandem cherish company; Cone, Lastimosa rekindle friendship
By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 days ago
Meralco coach Norman Black and his rookie son Aaron are enjoying their company together in one team, and in one place.
Sports
fbfb
Lopez stuns Lomachenko
October 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Unbeaten Teofimo Lopez upset Vasiliy Lomachenko by a unanimous decision on Saturday to become the undisputed world lightweight champion in Las Vegas.
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan earns berth in LPGA Drive On
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Bianca Pagdanganan gets a crack at the inaugural LPGA Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee.
Sports
fbfb
Striegl suffers rude welcome in UFC debut
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Striegl's opponent only needed 51 seconds to render the Filipino unconscious and force the referee to stop the fight.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PBA 'bubble' remains COVID-19-free after 2nd round of testing
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 minutes ago
All 12 PBA teams have tested negative from the second round of swab tests here as part of the PBA Bubble protocols.
Sports
fbfb
Premier League 2020-21: In topsy-turvy land
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
If you said that teams that were hovering above the relegation last season and the team from the Championship would be lording...
Sports
fbfb
ROS survives ugly outing
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Rain or Shine outsteadied NorthPort in a grind-out affair between misfiring teams, 70-68, to grab a share of the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Racal not about to exit bubble yet; Erram is pasta guy
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alaska wingman Kevin Racal is staying put inside the bubble for the meantime to show support to his teammates despite a complete...
Sports
fbfb
Saso winds up joint 10th, pockets P.9 million
By Dante Navarro | 16 hours ago
Yuka Saso heated up late and ran out of holes in her comeback bid, settling for joint 10th with a closing two-under 70 in...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with