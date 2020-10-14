NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Erram, Quinahan, Brondial fined for in-play actions inside PBA 'bubble'
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 6:57pm

CLARK – The PBA has meted fines on Poy Erram of TNT Tropang Giga and NLEX's JR Quinahan following their ejections in the 45th Season restart here over the weekend.

Erram and Quinahan were tossed out of the court at the Angeles University Foundation (AUF) Sports and Cultural Center powered by SMART 5G here after both committing technical foul and flagrant fouls penalty one in their debut games against Alaska and Ginebra, respectively. 

Ejections usually cost player at least Php5,000 fine but it has been lowered to undisclosed amount as the PBA just restarted in a bubble after a seven-month hiatus.

Alaska's Rodney Brondial, who also committed F1 but was not thrown out of the game against TNT, also received a fine.

All three have explained their sides and apologized for their unintentional actions to PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

Next violators from here on would be whipped with the original fine costs.

