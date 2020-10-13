NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Alaska Ironkids virtual run, online training slated this weekend
Interested participants in the Virtual Run may register through www.ironkidsphil.com.
STAR file photo/Jun Mendoza
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 4:52pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Alaska Fortified Ironkids Virtual Run as well as its “Philippines Keep Fit at Home” program will hold its final leg and episode this weekend as part of its all-digital platform in lieu of the outdoor races halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virtual Run is scheduled on Saturday and Sunday while its final Video on Demand episode to be hosted by Alaska Ironkids race director Ani de Leon-Brown is on Sunday and showed on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

“The purpose of these webisodes is to support kids with their strength and muscle development even while in quarantine,” said de Leon-Brown, a Filipina Ironwoman and Alaska Fortified Ironkids director.

“With the help of regular exercise together with our Gatas for Breakfast, our Ironkids become equipped to take on the virtual run challenge and achieve their fitness goals,” she added.

Apart from de Leon-Brown, many-time national triathlon champion August Benedicto and Australian titlists Sam Betten and Dimity Lee Duke also conducted virtual clinics in the past legs.

Interested participants in the Virtual Run may register through www.ironkidsphil.com.

“The response from the public has been overwhelming and we are grateful for parents who continue to encourage their children to keep fit even during the pandemic,” said Alaska Milk Corporation managing director Harvey Uong.

“This motivates us to further strengthen our commitment to providing nutrition to kids with the support of an active lifestyle platform like the Ironkids.”

