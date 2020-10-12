NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
LeBron James is on the cusp of even more greatness
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to winning Game Six of the NBA Finals on October 11, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 12:49pm

MANILA, Philippines – The game has been played and the NBA Finals is done. The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, captured their 17th Larry O’Brien trophy with a 106-93 over the Miami Heat in Game Six.

It is incredible how every decade, there is a player who climbs up that NBA pole of greatness. 

In the 1960s, there was Wilt Chamberlain.
In the 1970s, there was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
In the 1980s, it was Ervin Johnson.
In the 1990s, it was Michael Jordan’s turn.
By the 2000s, it was Kobe Bryant.

In this decade, bar none, it has been James, who has won four NBA titles in these past 10 years.

Save for Johnson, the other five players are at Top 10 in scoring and in the conversation for the Greatest of All-Time.

If you look at that Top Five All-Time Scoring leader chart of the NBA, Abdul-Jabbar is atop with 38, 387 points followed by Karl Malone’s 36,928. James is now at third with chance to catch Malone at 34,341. The late Kobe Bryant is at fourth with 33,643 while Michael Jordan has slid down in the last several years to fifth with 32,292 points. 

James presents a great case for superseding Jordan’s status as GOAT. With four titles in this past decade and still playing at an incredibly high level at 35 years of age, James can not only move past Malone and even Jabbar, but he can also possibly tie Jordan with six titles. 

Do you think that despite playing 17 seasons as full throttle, he is going to slow down? Probably not. I’d say he has quite a few more very good years ahead of him. 

He has led three teams now to championships — the Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers and now, the Lakers. Notwithstanding his six finals losses, that is still an impressive feat.

James was adjudged to be the Finals MVP, giving him four to his name. That goes nicely with his four NBA Season MVP Awards.

Now if he passes Jabbar and wins two more titles — and possibly a few more season and finals MVP awards — I’d say he’s a fair bet to wrest that GOAT title from MJ. 

But that’s for the future should it happen. Now is the time to toast James and the Lakers for an incredible title in a most difficult and challenging season.

