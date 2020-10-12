Lakers close out Heat for 1st NBA title in 10 years

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:12 a.m.) — The Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions for the first time since 2010 after closing out the Miami Heat in Game Six, 106-93, on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

After missing out on their close-out chance in Game Five, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers went out guns blazing, getting a wire-to-wire victory in the title-clinching game.

Apart from getting his fourth ring, James also won his fourth Finals MVP after averaging almost 30 points in the Finals series.

The Lakers imposed their will on the Heat in the paint, particularly in the first half.

Led by inspired performances from James, Davis, and second unit players Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Lakers blew the game wide open early.

In the second quarter, the Lakers outscored the Heat by 20, 36-16, to lead by 28 at halftime, 64-36. It was the second-biggest halftime lead in NBA Finals history.

Come the second half, the Lakers continued the dominance and even stretched the lead to as big as 36.

Five Lakers finished with double-figures led by James' triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Davis chipped in with a double-double of 19 points and 15 boards.

Rondo and Caldwell-Pope were crucial to the win off of the bench, tallying 19 and 17 points, respectively, in the title-clinching win.

The Miami Heat struggled all night on offense, but it was Bam Adebayo, who put up big numbers with 25 points and 10 boards.

Jimmy Butler, who finished with a triple-double in Game Five, was limited to only 12 points in the losing effort.

This is the Lakers' 17th title while James clinched his fourth ring with his third team.

Davis, for his part, got his first NBA championship.