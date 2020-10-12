NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Lakers close out Heat for 1st NBA title in 10 years
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
DOUGLAS P. DEFELICE / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Lakers close out Heat for 1st NBA title in 10 years
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 10:01am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:12 a.m.) — The Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions for the first time since 2010 after closing out the Miami Heat in Game Six, 106-93, on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

After missing out on their close-out chance in Game Five, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers went out guns blazing, getting a wire-to-wire victory in the title-clinching game.

Apart from getting his fourth ring, James also won his fourth Finals MVP after averaging almost 30 points in the Finals series.

The Lakers imposed their will on the Heat in the paint, particularly in the first half.

Led by inspired performances from James, Davis, and second unit players Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Lakers blew the game wide open early.

In the second quarter, the Lakers outscored the Heat by 20, 36-16, to lead by 28 at halftime, 64-36. It was the second-biggest halftime lead in NBA Finals history.

Come the second half, the Lakers continued the dominance and even stretched the lead to as big as 36.

Five Lakers finished with double-figures led by James' triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Davis chipped in with a double-double of 19 points and 15 boards.

Rondo and Caldwell-Pope were crucial to the win off of the bench, tallying 19 and 17 points, respectively, in the title-clinching win.

The Miami Heat struggled all night on offense, but it was Bam Adebayo, who put up big numbers with 25 points and 10 boards.

Jimmy Butler, who finished with a triple-double in Game Five, was limited to only 12 points in the losing effort.

This is the Lakers' 17th title while James clinched his fourth ring with his third team.

Davis, for his part, got his first NBA championship.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MVP rolls out 5G carpet for PBA
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
A year ago, PLDT-Smart set up a pilot plant in the New Clark City complex for its 5G network.
Sports
fbfb
Pogoy sizzles, TNT pulls through
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Riding on the gigantic performances of red-hot RR Pogoy and steady Jayson Castro, the TNT Tropang Giga drew first blood in...
Sports
fbfb
Miko Eala wins juniors doubles title in Portugal tourney
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Eala, who is set to join US NCAA Division I tennis team Penn State, ruled the boys' doubles tournament in the Lousada Junior...
Sports
fbfb
Beermen do Zumba; sisig most requested
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
In a bid to stay healthy and happy, San Miguel Beer has included Zumba sessions to its own bubble program in chase of a Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron’s place in NBA history
By Bill Velasco | October 12, 2020 - 12:00am
If he wins his fourth NBA championship (and the Los Angeles Lakers’ 17th) today, will LeBron James be worthy of being named the greatest NBA player of all time? More importantly, even with his longevity and...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
LeBron James crowned Finals MVP as Lakers capture 17th NBA title
49 minutes ago
LeBron James was named Most Valuable Player of the 2020 NBA Finals after powering the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th championship...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca ties for 9th, earns P4M, US Open berth
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The majors are coming Bianca Pagdanganan’s way.
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy chessers show way
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines swept all its first three games to seize the solo lead in the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup Saturday.
Sports
fbfb
Major move: Bianca grabs 5th
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Seems like Bianca Pagdanganan is built solely for the majors.
Sports
fbfb
Lakers take second crack at series closer
October 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The stakes are the same for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday less than 48 hours after Miami’s riveting Game 5 triumph.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with