Miami's Spoelstra concedes Lakers 'just took control' in Game 1

MANILA, Philippines — Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra lamented his team's lack of control in Game One of the NBA Finals on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After a great start that saw the Heat leading by 13 in the first quarter, 23-10, the Los Angeles Lakers went on a scoring outburst in the first and second quarters that eventually swung the game in the opposite direction.

At one point in the game, the Lakers led by as much as 32 points.

"The Lakers set the tenor, the tone, the force, the physicality, for the majority of the game," Spoelstra said after the game.

"They just took control and we weren't able to get it back," he said.

The Filipino-American coach's squad took a beating at the hands of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers in a 98-116 loss.

An even bigger blow was injuries dealt to key players like Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo. Even Jimmy Butler was hobbled after Game One.

And with such a disheartening start to their title bid, Spoelstra just wants to have time to figure it out.

"I don't have my message [to the team] right now, but I've got a night to figure it out," Spoelstra said.

"Right now it doesn't really matter what you say, we get to work and get together tomorrow," he added.

The Heat hope to even the series in Game Two on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).