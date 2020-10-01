COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Lakers dominate Heat in Game 1 of the Finals
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers passes the ball against the Miami Heat during Game One of the NBA Finals on September 30, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at AdventHealth Arena.
GARRETT ELLWOOD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2020 - 11:36am

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Miami Heat, 116-98, in Game One of the NBA Finals on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After trailing by as much as 13 points in the opening quarter, the Lakers used huge scoring runs in the entire first half to swing the game back to their favor.

A scorching 24-3 run in the second salvo put the LeBron James-led squad firmly in the driver's seat, 65-48, at halftime.

Strong offense from the Lakers' second unit that included hot shooting from beyond the arc buried the Heat, who also had to deal with an ankle injury to Jimmy Butler in the dying seconds of the second quarter.

Though Butler came back to play for Miami, he just wasn't as effective on the court. His teammates Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, meanwhile, didn't return in the second half after incurring injuries in the game.

In the second half, the Lakers only needed to take care of their lead and even increased it to as much as 32.

The Heat cut into the lead and only trailed by 13, 96-109, with about two minutes left in the game, but time wasn't on their side as the Lakers eased into the victory.

Miami was unable to get its usual offensive output from role players Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.

Herro tallied only 14 points while Robinson was scoreless in 24 minutes of play.

Anthony Davis imposed his will in the paint against the small-ball Heat, finishing with a team-high 34 points, he also had nine rebounds and five assists.

James, who is chasing his fourth championship ring, flirted with the triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists

Meanwhile, Butler was a top scorer for the Heat with 23 markers.

Returning rookie Kendrick Nunn also had some quality minutes in the losing effort, finishing with 18 points in 15 minutes.

Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat will try to tie the series in Game Two on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

