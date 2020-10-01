Alex Eala to compete in French Open

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennister Alex Eala is set to compete in the French Open juniors tournament this month.

The 2020 Australian Open girls' doubles champ will be headed to her second Grand Slam tournament this season, after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced her into a hiatus.

Eala is currently ranked No. 4 in the ITF Juniors World Rankings and will enter Roland Garros as a second seed.

The 15-year-old had already started her career in the pro circuit, winning one of her two outings in a tournament in Tunisia.

Her efforts to claim points in the women's division, however, were stymied by the health crisis.

Last season, Eala played in the US Open but was eliminated in the second round.

Eala, a scholar at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain, is looking for her second Grand Slam juniors trophy.