By the numbers: LeBron James in the NBA Finals
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 26: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after winning Game Five of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on September 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at AdventHealth Arena.
ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2020 - 1:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — LeBron James had led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals after a Game Five win over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Before the three-time NBA champion heads back to the biggest stage of the NBA, Philstar.com takes a look on some of the notable figures of James' Finals career.

10

This NBA Finals trip with the Los Angeles Lakers is James' 10th overall, which coincidentally also broke a 10-year  absence on the ultimate stage for the squad.

The last time the Lakers were in the Finals was in 2010, with the late Kobe Bryant leading the team to its 16th NBA Championship.

Bryant and the Lakers needed seven games to take out Doc Rivers' Boston Celtics in that 2010 NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, James and the current Lakers will wait for the winner of the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals clash.

3

He may have gotten to the NBA Finals nine times in the last ten years, but James has only managed to snag three rings in those outings.

James won two rings with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, conniving with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in the Heat's Big Three Era.

The Ohio native then won a historic championship with his original squad, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in 2016 after storming back against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers become the third team that James had made it to the Finals with. Can he get ring No. 4 with Anthony Davis and the rest of the squad?

4

After the series-clinching on Saturday (Sunday, Manila), James joined another elite list in NBA history.

He became the fourth player in league history to reach the finals at least 10 times, joining elites Bill Russell, Sam Jones and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

While already considered as one of the best to ever the play the game in the NBA, this milestone only takes James' game up another notch.

28

James has played a whopping 49 finals games, and in those instances, the 17-year veteran has averaged 28 points per game.

Apart from his scoring, James also normed 10 rebounds per contest and almost eight assists.

18

Surprisingly, of the 49 games that James has played in his nine trips to the finals, he has only won 18 of those contests.

Despite coming out of those trips with three championship rings, James has lost 31 of those outings.

But now, with a retooled Lakers squad and  Davis by his side, James may be on his way to tack on a few more victories in that win-loss slate.

