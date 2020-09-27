COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Lakers close out Nuggets, clinch Finals berth
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 26: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Denver Nuggets during Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs on September 26, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.
NATHANIEL S. BUTLER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2020 - 11:34am

MANILA, Philippines — No more 1-3 comebacks for the Denver Nuggets.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the first team to successfully close out the Nuggets in the playoffs, after beating them in Game Five, 117-107, on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers squad proved too much for the "Comeback Kids" and are bringing LA to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

After a high-scoring first quarter which saw a close game at the end of 12 minutes played, 33-30 with the Lakers on top, the LA squad amped up the aggressiveness on offense.

Plagued by foul trouble, the Denver Nuggets couldn't keep up with the high paced Lakers and fell behind.

But true to their moniker, the Denver Nuggets were able to claw themselves back into the game with a big third quarter.

Led by Jeremi Grant, the Nuggets came back from a deficit as big as 16 to tie the game at 84-all with 11 ticks left in the third quarter after an and-one from Jamal Murray.

But a much needed three-pointer from Davis put the Lakers back on top with 12 minutes left in the game.

Come the fourth quarter, the Lakers once again took control of the game with James leading the pack and held off the pesky Nuggets.

James topscored for the Lakers with another triple-double, 38 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists.

Fellow star Davis chipped in with 25 points, five boards and three assists, while Alex Caruso was a gem off the bench with 11 markers.

Meanwhile, for Denver, stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were clamped by the Laker defense.

Jokic and Murray combined for 39 markers in the losing effort.

Grant was the bright spot and topscored  with 20 points, 14 of which were in the third quarter.

The Lakers will now await the winner of the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics series.

