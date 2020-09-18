COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PBA coaches, players ecstatic over Clark 'bubble'
Japeth Aguilar of Ginebra catches Alaska defenders Vic Manuel, Justin Watts, Chris Banchero and Abu Tratler flat-footed in the Gin Kings game against the Aces.
Jun Mendoza
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - September 18, 2020 - 7:10pm

MANILA, Philippines – Coaches and players readily welcomed the news that the PBA is intent on resuming the Philippine Cup through a bubble in Clark.

“It (bubble) is a great option chosen by the PBA through the effort of the (board of) governors and the commissioner,” San Miguel coach Leo Austria told the STAR.

“Welcome na welcome sa mga players yan, they’re really excited to return to action. For me personally, I’ve been itching for basketball the past few months so I’m happy with this development,” he added.

The PBA bubble calls for the teams and the participants to be in isolation at the Quest Hotel in Clark for the duration of the two-month tournament set at Angeles University Foundation.

This setup will be entirely new to every squad except for TNT.

"This bubble experience will be challenging for everyone but it’s an opportunity to learn and grow considering we will be put in uncharted territory," said newly appointed Phoenix coach Topex Robinson.

The KaTropa carry with them a first-hand experience of being in a bubble. They used the concept in their training camp in Laguna for two weeks at the start of the government-approved workouts.

“I think our only advantage is (we’re) mentally ready for a bubble since we already tried it for two weeks,” coach Bong Ravena said.

Players are all game for the Clark bubble.

“Let’s go. Bubble SZN!” Barangay Ginebra’s Jared Dillinger posted on Twitter.

“#Bubbletime” said Alaska’s Vic Manuel.

Magnolia's Paul Lee said he intends to make the most of family time before leaving them for 60 days.

"Every night is quality night," Lee wrote to caption a photo of himself and his wife.

