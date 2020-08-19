Jalen Green tests mettle with NBA veteran Darren Collison

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jalen Green is continuing to put in the work amid the long NBA G League hiatus.

Green, who will join Kai Sotto in the new NBA G League select team next season, recently trained with NBA vet Darren Collison.

Collison, who last played for the Indiana Pacers, was a first round pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

He was also named to the All-Rookie First Team in his first year in the league with the New Orleans Hornets.

Green put in heavy work with Collison, matching up one-on-one with the NBA-caliber guard.

Green is the top prospect out of high school in the United States and is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He and Sotto will banner the new NBA G League squad under the tutelage of three-time NBA champion Brian Shaw.