Clippers, Raptors post wins in clash of playoff teams

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors booked wins against their respective opponents at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The Clippers posted a double-digit victory over the Denver Nuggets, 124-111, to officially clinch the No. 2 seed in the West.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 27 points and 26 points, respectively.

For his part, big man Ivica Zubac finished with a double-double of 15 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, the Raptors turned back the Philadelphia 76ers, 125-121.

Six Raptors finished in double-figures in a game that ended on a 24-10 run in favor of Toronto to escape with the victory.

Kyle Lowry and Chris Boucher paced the Raptors with 19 points apiece.

Tobias Harris was the go-to scorer for the depleted 76ers with 22 markers.

In the other games, the Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets, 108-104, while the Oklahoma City Thunder squeaked past the Miami Heat, 116-115.

The NBA playoffs are set to begin on August 17 (August 18 in Manila).