Dwindling herd of ex-MBA stars

MANILA, Philippines – From mavericks to relics.

Marc Pingris, Peter June Simon, Reynel Hugnatan, Rafi Reavis and Billy Mamaril were among a bunch of studs from the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association who crossed over to the Philippine Basketball Association.

They followed the heralded Willie Miller, who will eventually become two-time PBA MVP.

Other notables from the main wave were JJ Helterbrand, the 2008-2009 MVP; 13-time All-star Dondon Hontiveros, four-time All-Star John Ferriols, multiple national player Romel Adducul and workhorse Rudy Hatfield.

Include slam dunkers Don Camaso and Reuben Dela Rosa, snipers Biboy Simon, Chris Calaguio, Stephen Padilla, Gilbert Demape and Francis Adriano; Mr. Quadruple Double Donbel Belano, wily point guard Chito Victolero, tough defender Wynne Arboleda, Fil-Ams Rob Wainwright, Chris Clay, Dorian Peña and Alex Crisano; and Philippine-born American Alex Compton and the wealth of talent becomes evident.

Miller and Co. have hung up their jerseys while Victolero and Compton, the potent backcourt tandem of the Manila Metrostars, became head coaches in the PBA.

As to Pingris, Simon, Hugnatan, Reavis and Mamaril, they're still capable of banging bodies with younger, bigger players and have valid contracts for the aborted 45th PBA season.

His legacy assured as one of the PBA's 40 greatest players, Pingris is the youngest of the veterans at 38. The 6-foot-5 power leaper is a 15-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP.

The 6-foot Simon, formerly of the Davao Eagles, went on become an eight-time All-Star and eight-time champion and may be on his final year with the Magnolia Hotshots.

Hugnatan, the 6-foot-4 power forward from the Negros Slashers, is winding down his career with the Meralco Bolts and is a 6-time All-Star owing to his defense and rebounding prowess.

A 6-foot-8 beanpole, Reavis is a three-time All-Star and at 43 remains to be an inside force with the Hotshots being mentored by former teammate Victolero.

Headed for retirement at 40, the 6-foot-6 Mamaril got a return call from the San Miguel Beermen following the shin injury sustained by 6-time MVP June Mar Fajardo.

They stuck it out not because of necessity but due to their passion for the game. They did extra work to stay competitive and prolong their careers.

They're the remnants of a dwindling herd bound to be mastodons soon.