ONE twin titlist Aung La N Sang tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning two-division ONE champion Aung La N Sang has tested positive for the COVID-19, he announced on his official social media account Friday morning.

The Myanmar pride N Sang was the first fighter from the Asia’s largest MMA promotion to have contracted the deadly virus while staying in US.

“Dear family and friends, I got tested for covid-19 on Monday and the result came back today and I am positive. So my family and I will be quarantining ourselves for the next 14 days,” shared the 35-year-old NSang, who holds the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight belts.

“I had a slight fever, congestion, body ache and fatigue on the first two days. Besides that I am blessed that my whole family is doing well. We are really in this together and we will get over this.”

Dubbed “The Burmese Python” and currently based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, N Sang (26-10-0-1) came from an emphatic win over Filipino heavyweight champion Brandon Vera last October to retain his lightweight title.

He was supposed to gun for a huge follow-up win and defend his middleweight crown against Russian Vitaly Bigdash before ONE suspended all its events due to the pandemic.

This huge development came at the heels of ONE’s comeback announcement scheduled on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand following a four-month hiatus.

ONE last held a closed-door event last February in Singapore.