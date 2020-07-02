Volleyball 'Unity Cup' to be served next year?

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League has ruled out any resumption of talks for the proposed Unity Cup with rival Philippine Superliga in the next few months, saying its focus is on the PVL Open Conference, which it expects to unveil in September.

The two sides have actually met thrice as early as last year to discuss the proposed merger buoyed up by popular demand but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted all efforts to effect such unification. Both, however, agreed in principle to resume talks as soon as the community protocol is lifted.

But with the National Capital Region kept under GCQ (general community quarantine) for at least the next two weeks, contact team sports, such as volleyball, are still not allowed to resume operations as per IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) guidelines on safety and health.

The PVL has earlier said it hoped to put up at least one conference this year to make up for postponed tournaments in the aftermath of the pandemic provided the IATF would allow the league to do so.

According to sources, the PVL said it can’t give up its Open conference, adding its officials would probably sit down and resume talks (with the PSL side) next year.

The PVL also said a lot of concerns need to be addressed with regard to the Unity Cup, most specifically the field size.

The PSL wants to come up with a full roster, meaning all its eight teams will be pitted against the same number of PVL squads. The scheduling, the PSL added, could be worked out just fine.

But the PVL opts for a leaner team roster of four from each side to make it more transitory in nature.

News of the unification stirred up the local volley world with fans anticipating the revival of collegiate rivalries as well as new match-ups to be developed with players expressing hope that the merger would finally bring harmony in volleyball community.