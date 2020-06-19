COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Rafael Nadal (Far L) visited Pinay tennister Alex Eala (second to the left) during one of her training sessions at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain
Rafael Nadal Academy
LOOK: Alex Eala gets visit from Rafael Nadal in training
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2020 - 11:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite her pro career getting put on hold due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Alex Eala isn't falling short of motivation after a visit from tennis great Rafael Nadal.

Currently enrolled at the Rafael Nadal Academy (RNA) in Spain as a scholar, Eala and other RNA players had the chance to share quality time with the 19-time Grand Slam Champion.

Nadal visited the scholars to watch the action during their practice sessions.

Eala had earlier met Nadal during the Australian Open where she clinched the Juniors Doubles title with Indon partner Priska Nugroho.

She became the first Filipina to ever win a Grand Slam title and the first Filipino since Nino Alcantara in 2009.

Already ranked fourth in the ITF Juniors World Ranking, Eala has began to dabble in the pros.

Earlier this year, she won her first ever pro match against World No. 772 Nadia Echeverria Alam in Monastir, Tunisia.

Once the dust settles from the COVID-19 pandemic, Eala will resume her play in both the Juniors and pro divisions of the sport.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
These ex-NU Bulldogs have found new lives in the Middle East
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Former NU guards Ronnie Cajayon and Bryan Tolentino are now in Doha, where they found new lives, families and a continuation...
Sports
fbfb
Plania stuns American Foe, boxing world
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
With little fanfare, Mike “Magic” Plania of the Philippines introduced himself to the boxing world yesterday with...
Sports
fbfb
Plania inspired by Pacquiao in stunning win
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
"That's why I was encouraged to box. I want to become a world champion, too, like senator Manny Pacquiao," said Plania.
Sports
fbfb
‘Magic Mike’ Plania stuns top bantamweight contender, wins majority decision
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Plania, a +275 underdog, won over Greer via majority decision (96-92, 97-91, 94-94) and snapped the American's 19-bout winning...
Sports
fbfb
Beauty Queen gamer Megan Young leads esports benefit for LGBT community
3 hours ago
An avid gamer, Young is using her passion for esports to help raise funds for LoveYourself, an organiation that empowers queer...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
9 minutes ago
Toroman: Passion, athleticism define Gilas
By Luisa Morales | 9 minutes ago
This "puso" could be seen as a form of passion for the game — and this aspect of the game, former Gilas coach Rajko...
Sports
fbfb
27 minutes ago
Wuhan Open tennis 'hugely symbolic' for coronavirus-scarred city
27 minutes ago
Staging the Wuhan Open later this year will send a powerful message about the city's recovery from coronavirus and have an...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ex-Azkals coach McMenemy reflects on 10th anniversary of historic Suzuki Cup run
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
On the countdown to the 10th anniversary of the historic 2010 Suzuki Cup campaign of the Philippine Azkals, former head coach...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Former Azkal Ray Jonsson's women's team picked as favorite in Iceland tournament
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
This 2020-21 season is Jonsson’s third year at the helm of Grindavik, where he also played for its men’s tea...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
After NBA, FIFA and Madden tease newest games
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The official EA Sports social media accounts released an almost two-minute-long preview of FIFA 21 and Madden 21, designed...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with