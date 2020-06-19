LOOK: Alex Eala gets visit from Rafael Nadal in training

MANILA, Philippines — Despite her pro career getting put on hold due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Alex Eala isn't falling short of motivation after a visit from tennis great Rafael Nadal.

Currently enrolled at the Rafael Nadal Academy (RNA) in Spain as a scholar, Eala and other RNA players had the chance to share quality time with the 19-time Grand Slam Champion.

Nadal visited the scholars to watch the action during their practice sessions.

Eala had earlier met Nadal during the Australian Open where she clinched the Juniors Doubles title with Indon partner Priska Nugroho.

She became the first Filipina to ever win a Grand Slam title and the first Filipino since Nino Alcantara in 2009.

Already ranked fourth in the ITF Juniors World Ranking, Eala has began to dabble in the pros.

Earlier this year, she won her first ever pro match against World No. 772 Nadia Echeverria Alam in Monastir, Tunisia.

Once the dust settles from the COVID-19 pandemic, Eala will resume her play in both the Juniors and pro divisions of the sport.