COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
UAAP stars Rosie Rosier (upper L), Michelle Cobb (upper R), Ponggay Gaston (lower L) and Eya Laure are set to change stereotypes as they host a brand new web show called "TBH"
ABS-CBN Sports
UAAP volleyball stars out to smash 'pretty face' stereotype
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2020 - 2:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic leaving many athletes on a prolonged hiatus, sports personalities are using their free time to work on other projects.

For UAAP volleyball stars Rosie Rosier, Ponggay Gaston, Michelle Cobb and Eya Laure, their newest project comes in the form of a new webshow called "TBH".

Aimed to be candid and personal, the four collegiate volleybelles are out to smash different perceptions and stereotypes with their no-holds-barred conversations.

One of the perceptions they want to change, especially as volleyball players, is the "pretty face" narrative.

"I think that's one of the things that we're breaking with this show," UP's Rosier told the media in TBH's online media conference on Friday.

"Every girl is pretty in their own way... but having us sharing our stories, and sharing our experiences, I think it will break the stereotype na 'pretty face' lang kami," she added.

Fellow Katipunan skipper Gaston mirrored Rosier's thoughts, while also seeking to lessen the sexualization of players like them.

"Women tend to be sexualized sometimes, especially because of the shorts, the things we wear, but this is our chance to show you that we're more than what's on the outside," Gaston said.

"They're gonna see everything we learned in school, they're gonna see... the things we experienced in life, we're gonna be able to share our struggles, not just being an athlete but being a female athlete," she added.

"TBH" airs its first episode on Tuesday, June 23 at 8 a.m. with replays at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Liga Channel and iWant.

UAAP VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dwight Ramos will be an impact player in Ateneo, says Baldwin
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
"Dwight's the kind of player that has across the board impact in a game. He's a very intellectual player. He's not just a...
Sports
fbfb
Hidilyn Diaz finds 'belongingness' in weightlifting
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Growing up surrounded by her male cousins, Diaz used the sport as a way to connect with her relatives. At the young age of...
Sports
fbfb
So, Carlsen could cross paths in online Clutch Chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Carlsen and So, born in the Philippines but representing the United States, hammered out 6-2 leads against Armenian Levon...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial close to signing deal
By Joaquin Henson | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Olympic middleweight boxing qualifier Eumir Marcial will meet with ABAP president Ricky Vargas and secretary-general Ed Picson next week, hoping to conclude a protracted negotiation for a pro contract.
Sports
fbfb
Where’s the money?
By Bill Velasco | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
It appears that sports is starting to batter down the doors keeping it from getting out into the sun.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
43 minutes ago
UAAP volleyball stars out to smash 'pretty face' stereotype
By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
Aimed to be candid and personal, the four collegiate volleybelles are out to smash different perceptions and stereotypes with...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Nic Jorge, Philippine hoops pillar, passes away
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Jorge, one of the most likeable coaches around who is most known for being the founding father of the nationally renowned...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Rose blooms as golf returns
14 hours ago
Britain’s Justin Rose fired a seven-under par 63 Thursday to seize the early lead as the US PGA Tour ended a 91-day...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
'How do we fix this?' NBA star LeBron James takes on voter suppression
23 hours ago
A conservative commentator once advised him to "shut up and dribble," but basketball legend LeBron James is bringing star...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
Zion Williamson stars in NBA 2K21 preview
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The No. 1 overall pick was the center of attention in the minute-long sneak peek of NBA 2K21, which was revealed alongside...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with