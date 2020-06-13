UAAP volleyball stars out to smash 'pretty face' stereotype

MANILA, Philippines — With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic leaving many athletes on a prolonged hiatus, sports personalities are using their free time to work on other projects.

For UAAP volleyball stars Rosie Rosier, Ponggay Gaston, Michelle Cobb and Eya Laure, their newest project comes in the form of a new webshow called "TBH".

Aimed to be candid and personal, the four collegiate volleybelles are out to smash different perceptions and stereotypes with their no-holds-barred conversations.

One of the perceptions they want to change, especially as volleyball players, is the "pretty face" narrative.

"I think that's one of the things that we're breaking with this show," UP's Rosier told the media in TBH's online media conference on Friday.

"Every girl is pretty in their own way... but having us sharing our stories, and sharing our experiences, I think it will break the stereotype na 'pretty face' lang kami," she added.

Fellow Katipunan skipper Gaston mirrored Rosier's thoughts, while also seeking to lessen the sexualization of players like them.

"Women tend to be sexualized sometimes, especially because of the shorts, the things we wear, but this is our chance to show you that we're more than what's on the outside," Gaston said.

"They're gonna see everything we learned in school, they're gonna see... the things we experienced in life, we're gonna be able to share our struggles, not just being an athlete but being a female athlete," she added.

"TBH" airs its first episode on Tuesday, June 23 at 8 a.m. with replays at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Liga Channel and iWant.