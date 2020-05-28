Lady Spikers hold online meet and greet for COVID-19 fundraiser

MANILA, Philippines — DLSU Lady Spikers of past and present held an online meet-and-greet to help raise funds for vulnerable families amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Held as part of the De La Salle Philippines, Inc. program "Kada-Uno Lasalyano", current and former Taft volleybelles did their part.

Among those present in the meet-and-greet were alumnae Michele Gumabao, Aby Marano, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo, Mika Reyes and Dawn Macandili.

They were joined by current members Tine Tiamzon, Aduke Ogunsanya, Jolina Dela Cruz, Michelle Cobb, Thea Gagate, Leila Cruz, Ali Borabo, Fifi Sharma, Justine Jazareno, Juls Coronel, and Matet Espina.

The former Lady Spikers made sure to give members of the current team, who saw their UAAP season cancelled after only one game, a piece of advice.

"Very challenging talaga ito for us kasi very uncertain ang future. Let's enjoy this moment muna and i-appreciate natin ang mga dumadating na blessings sa atin," said former La Salle skipper Reyes.

“Nasa inyo lahat ng answers, you just have to find it for yourselves," quipped Macandili.

Other DLSU athletes who took part in the program were three-time UAAP MVP for swimming Enchong Dee and ex-Lady Batter Ria Atayde.

The "Kada-Uno Lasalyano" program raised more than Php4 million for vulnerable families after a seven-hour fund raiser that was streamed on Facebook.