YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Current and former DLSU Lady Spikers held an online meet-and-greet to raise funds for vulnerable families amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Released
Lady Spikers hold online meet and greet for COVID-19 fundraiser
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2020 - 10:01am

MANILA, Philippines — DLSU Lady Spikers of past and present held an online meet-and-greet to help raise funds for vulnerable families amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Held as part of the De La Salle Philippines, Inc. program "Kada-Uno Lasalyano", current and former Taft volleybelles did their part.

Among those present in the meet-and-greet were alumnae Michele Gumabao, Aby Marano, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo, Mika Reyes and Dawn Macandili.

They were joined by current members Tine Tiamzon, Aduke Ogunsanya, Jolina Dela Cruz, Michelle Cobb, Thea Gagate, Leila Cruz, Ali Borabo, Fifi Sharma, Justine Jazareno, Juls Coronel, and Matet Espina.

The former Lady Spikers made sure to give members of the current team, who saw their UAAP season cancelled after only one game, a piece of advice.

"Very challenging talaga ito for us kasi very uncertain ang future. Let's enjoy this moment muna and i-appreciate natin ang mga dumadating na blessings sa atin," said former La Salle skipper Reyes.

“Nasa inyo lahat ng answers, you just have to find it for yourselves," quipped Macandili.

Other DLSU athletes who took part in the program were three-time UAAP MVP for swimming Enchong Dee and ex-Lady Batter Ria Atayde.

The "Kada-Uno Lasalyano" program raised more than Php4 million for vulnerable families after a seven-hour fund raiser that was streamed on Facebook.

COVID-19 DLSU LADY SPIKERS VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am Jalen Green projected 2nd pick in 2021 NBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Green, the top prospect out of high school, was second only to incoming Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham in the site's...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine girls football player dies at 16
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The 16-year-old hailing from Baguio was part of the national team that placed fourth in the 2019 ASEAN Football Federation...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto trains with ex-NBA sharpshooter Chuck Person
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Serving as the 7'2" cager's shooting coach, Person aims to make Sotto a threat not just inside the paint, but beyond the arc...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am ace hot prospect for NBA draft
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
G League-bound Fil-Am sensation Jalen Green has been projected as the No. 2 overall pick in the early leader board for the...
Sports
fbfb
Alyssa Valdez, Kiefer Ravena team up in home dunk videos
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Sports power couple Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena showed off their connection during quarantine with a mini dunkfest.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
28 minutes ago
'It's real inside the court': Gaston, Cobb talk Ateneo-La Salle rivalry
By Luisa Morales | 28 minutes ago
Speaking on an Instagram live hosted by Gaston, the two veterans discussed the storied Ateneo-La Salle rivalry — especially...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Philippines Open tackled in NGAP meet
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
If and when the Philippine Open is held later this year, it could be an all-local cast since travel restrictions would prevent...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
New look for Blackwater
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Blackwater has initiated a makeover in its PBA roster and team owner Dioceldo Sy is looking forward to a major bounce back...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Lillard: No playoff chance, no play
11 hours ago
Portland star Damian Lillard says he won’t play if the resumed NBA season doesn’t offer the Trail Blazers any...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Gradual return eyed PBA execs to craft guidelines
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The PBA board of governors convenes on June 3 for its first physical meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic shut activities down...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with