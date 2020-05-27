Alyssa Valdez, Kiefer Ravena team up in home dunk videos

MANILA, Philippines – Sports power couple Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena showed off their connection during quarantine with a mini dunkfest.

Ravena, a Gilas Pilipinas mainstay who plays for the NLEX Road Warriors, seems to have taught Valdez a thing or two about basketball, with the volleyball star nailing an alley-oop with a dunk.

Ravena's brother, Thirdy, was a witness to Valdez's hammer, and his reaction said it all.

The NLEX cager didn't leave himself out, flushing a dunk of his own. But it didn't come without a hint of creativity.

Instead of a conventional lob pass before an alley-oop, Valdez gave the ball to Ravena like a setter in volleyball.

The older Ravena didn't have any problem in slotting it in the rim.

With sports still on hold during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, athletes like Valdez and Ravena are getting creative in developing new skills while in quarantine.