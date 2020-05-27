YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Alyssa Valdez (L) goes up for a dunk off of a pass from Kiefer Ravena (C)
Instagram/Alyssa Valdez
Alyssa Valdez, Kiefer Ravena team up in home dunk videos
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 2:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – Sports power couple Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena showed off their connection during quarantine with a mini dunkfest.

Ravena, a Gilas Pilipinas mainstay who plays for the NLEX Road Warriors, seems to have taught Valdez a thing or two about basketball, with the volleyball star nailing an alley-oop with a dunk.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

EZ ????

A post shared by Alyssa Valdez (@alyssa_valdez2) on

Ravena's brother, Thirdy, was a witness to Valdez's hammer, and his reaction said it all.

The NLEX cager didn't leave himself out, flushing a dunk of his own. But it didn't come without a hint of creativity.

Instead of a conventional lob pass before an alley-oop, Valdez gave the ball to Ravena like a setter in volleyball.

The older Ravena didn't have any problem in slotting it in the rim.

With sports still on hold during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, athletes like Valdez and Ravena are getting creative in developing new skills while in quarantine.

ALYSSA VALDEZ BASKETBALL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine girls football player dies at 16
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The 16-year-old hailing from Baguio was part of the national team that placed fourth in the 2019 ASEAN Football Federation...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto taps in-demand trainer
By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto has linked up with NBA’s most sought-after trainer Rob McClanaghan as he prepares for his jump to the pr...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green projected 2nd pick in 2021 NBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Green, the top prospect out of high school, was second only to incoming Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham in the site's...
Sports
fbfb
Edu takes different route to NBA
By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
AJ Edu, who forms a deadly twin tower combo for Batang Gilas with Kai Sotto, is as determined as his G-League-bound frontline...
Sports
fbfb
Big City, 5 others brace for sports resumption
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
A number of sporting events are set to resume next week if and when the modified enhanced community quarantine in the National...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
Philippine Open tackled in NGAP meet
By Dante Navarro | 19 minutes ago
The Philippine Open staging in post pandemic days will be one of the key points in the upcoming National Golf Association...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Alyssa Valdez, Kiefer Ravena team up in home dunk videos
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Sports power couple Alyssa Valdez and Kiefer Ravena showed off their connection during quarantine with a mini dunkfest.
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
'Never Too Far Down' is the right message during this pandemic
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
“Never Too Far Down” is more than an inspirational commercial that depicts all the aforementioned athletes facing...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Juico eyes 3 more track bets to Tokyo
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Athletics officials are hoping to send as many as four Filipino qualifiers to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, pinning their...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Top courses ready to resume pro tour
By Dante Navarro | 15 hours ago
The country’s top courses serving as regular stops for the men’s and ladies pro golf circuits see no problem hosting...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with